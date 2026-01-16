Abergavenny has been held in high regard by those who live further away for some time now. In 2024, The Times called it the best place to live in Wales, and the market town has made several other guides since. So it won’t come as surprise to many that some locals have mentioned the idea of it becoming the UK’s first ever town of culture.
Following an enquiry at the Chronicle’s office in the heart of town, it was decided to take a look into what Aber has to offer as a cultural hub and whether it could compete with other towns across the country for the crown, for which it would receive £3 million.
“Having seen an item on the competition in the news, I thought Abergavenny filled much of the criteria the judges would be looking for,” said local resident, Rod Morris, when he popped in for a chat.
“The town has its own story and given its recent standing with critics and visitors alike, why shouldn’t it be given a chance?”
Any relevant agency would have to put in a submission to be added to the shortlist and the deadline of March 31 is fast approaching. But every town that makes the shortlist gets £60,000 straight away.
Two runners up will receive a quarter-of-a-million pounds each. So wherever Abergavenny could theoretically place, a bid would bring a boost for the local economy.
Relatively near Ross-on-Wye has already announced its intention to submit a bid for consideration, while the competition would run alongside the existing City of Culture campaign, boosting the publicity and status of some of the lesser-known corners of the country.
Given that Abergavenny has a rich history, including the area’s important role in the Second World War and an historic performance by The Beatles at the Borough Theatre, one would think the town could hold its own in a race for the title.
