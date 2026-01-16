A town as renowned for its culinary delights as Abergavenny is always bound to attract some attention, but it’s even harder to pass up the opportunity when the food is free.
That is exactly what is happening in Abergavenny this weekend, as everyone is invited to sample a free brownie in the heart of town this Saturday, January 17.
They’re making over 1,300 brownies ahead of the big day tomorrow, but once they’re gone, they’re gone!
Anyone on social media just has to share their most recent post and prove they follow The Chock Shop while heading to either their kiosk on Cibi Walk in Abergavenny, the stall in Newport Market or the shop in Saundersfoot, Pembrokeshire.
