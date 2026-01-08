He took inspiration from Jennifer Owen's book, "Wildlife of a Garden". In her book she wrote about the 2,673 species she had discovered in her own garden and this set a challenge for Tim. After acquiring a nearby plot of land and clearing the debris, including a cooker and a pile of concrete, he dug a pond and adopted a pig to dig out the brambles and the invasive convolvulus. He gained a licence to handle a newt as one of the species he discovered on his land was the Great Crested Newt.