A surprise inspection of a mental health unit in Abergavenny has uncovered gaps in staff training and the discovery of expired medicine, but there was praise for the “dedicated” team.
The unannounced three-day inspection of the Ty Skirrid Unit, at Maindiff Court Hospital, found that the service places patient independence at its heart, as well as supporting skill development and community reintegration.
The inspection also revealed robust risk management processes, generally effective medicine management and a supportive ward environment.
"Our inspection of Ty Skirrid Unit found a dedicated team working to support patient independence and wellbeing,” said Alun Jones, the Chief Executive of HIW.
“While there are clear strengths in patient engagement and multidisciplinary working, it is important that the health board addresses the areas identified for improvement to ensure the highest standards of care. We will continue to monitor progress as the health board implements its improvement plan."
Among the immediate concerns identified by the inspectorate was the discovery of medication which had gone out-of-date, which led to inspectors emphasising the need for stronger book keeping and regular audits.
Bedroom doors were also found to have no vision panels, meaning staff are forced to open the doors to rooms while patients are sleeping at night time. There were also concerns raised by staff about staffing levels during these hours, but the workforce was considered “generally stable” and said they felt supported.
However, HIW was keen to stress that governance and oversight procedures were in place and the unit continues to maintain good working relationships with local authorities and other mental health services.
Ty Skirrid, which is a part of Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, provides rehabilitation for male patients, including those detained under the Mental Health Act.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.