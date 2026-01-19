“One thing I try to do is to take my time,” said Powell. ”Journalists are generally under serious time pressure and those of us who are retired from full-time work can gift our time. I spent about three months in Mozambique, with a little side-trip into Malawi. In Moatize I spent several days talking to people. I was very moved by the commitment of one man in particular, businessman Amadssen Veterano, to throw his energy into campaigning for less pollution. Veterano is a married man with four daughters, but he was tireless in the work he did for the community.