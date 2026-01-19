Blaenavon Male Voice Choir is inviting local men of all ages to join them for a special open rehearsal in Abergavenny on Thursday, January 30 between 7 and 9pm. The session offers a relaxed, friendly opportunity to experience the power of male‑voice singing, meet current members, and discover the wellbeing benefits of choral music.
No previous experience is required, and guests are welcome to listen, sing along, or simply get a feel for the choir’s warm and supportive atmosphere. The event forms part of the choir’s ongoing recruitment drive as they prepare for a number of major performances in over the coming year.
