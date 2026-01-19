Renowned storytellers Daniel Morden and Hugh Lupton have created a new intimate theatre experience looking at classic myths inspired by the stars, which will tour across Wales in Spring 2026.
Produced by Adverse Camber Productions, Stars and their Consolations will share well known Greek myths of the stars illuminated by an electro-acoustic soundtrack created by award winning Welsh composer Sarah Lianne Lewis.
In 2022, Adverse Camber worked with Daniel Morden, Hugh Lupton and Welsh composer Sarah Lianne Lewis and a creative team to develop Stars and their Consolations, following its premiere performance in west Wales at Beyond the Border Storytelling Festival 2021.
This enhanced version for theatres and rural touring is a majestic, intimate and hypnotic re-imagining, weaving ancient stories, with beautiful projected animations of the night sky on stage, and Sarah Lianne Lewis’s spine-tingling electro-acoustic soundscape.
Stars and their Consolations is an extraordinary and accessible way to experience stories that have been shared around fires for thousands of years.
“Stars and their Consolations is a way of restoring the night sky. Ever since humanity has existed, we have used stories to understand our experiences. When we listen to these myths we are connecting with our ancestors. It is as if a hand has reached out from the past and taken our own, and we feel less alone,” explained Daniel Morden.
The two hour show dives into an enthralling and truly magical adventure. Witness the gods playing mercilessly with mortals with stories of lust, pride and passion that will leave audiences with a hunger to discover more. Listen to well known constellations and star clusters such as Orion, Pegasus, the Pleiades, Sirius and the Milky Way itself.
Leading up to the performance in Spring, Adverse Camber supported by Prosiect Nos Partnership, Theatrau Sir Gâr, Arts Council Wales, The National Lottery Heritage Fund, Colwinston Foundation, The Darkley Trust, Welsh Government, , Literature Wales and People Speak Up will be running a month project working with 10 bilingual storytellers across Wales in the Cysur y Sêr project which will see them working with communities near venues leading up to Dark Skies Week in February 2026.
“The Welsh landscape used to be populated with stories. So many Welsh place names come from stories, many of which have been forgotten. The same is true of the heavens. If STARS helps make night sky magical and precious again, perhaps we will do more to protect,” said Daniel .
“Rural and coastal people in Wales in past centuries knew so much about constellations, and interest in Dark Sky watching across Wales is really growing right now. Sadly we suspect we’ve lost a lot of the stories people might have told about the stars in the past, but Cysur y Sêr might uncover stories people remember hearing, which is very exciting. These projects mean many more people will get to hear and retell these stories, which helps pass this really important knowledge forward to the future, “ added Dani Robertson, Dark Sky Officer for the Prosiect Nos Partnership
Stars and their Consolations can be seen at the Borough Theatre in Abergavenny on March 26
