“Rural and coastal people in Wales in past centuries knew so much about constellations, and interest in Dark Sky watching across Wales is really growing right now. Sadly we suspect we’ve lost a lot of the stories people might have told about the stars in the past, but Cysur y Sêr might uncover stories people remember hearing, which is very exciting. These projects mean many more people will get to hear and retell these stories, which helps pass this really important knowledge forward to the future, “ added Dani Robertson, Dark Sky Officer for the Prosiect Nos Partnership