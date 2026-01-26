GWENT Police have issued an update following the temporary closure of the Wye Bridge in Monmouth on Sunday January 25.
“We received a report of a single-car road traffic collision on Wye Bridge, Monmouth at around 12.15pm on Sunday January 25,” said a spokesperson from Gwent Police.
“Officers attended alongside the Welsh Ambulance Service, and a 58-year-old man from Monmouth, was taken to hospital for treatment.”
On Sunday afternoon motorists were being diverted to follow an alternative route. The bridge was closed for a short period while emergency services were in attendance, but has since reopened.
