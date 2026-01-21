Businesses and local residents are fearful that the upcoming closure of the A4042 will leave them cut off from nearby communities, according to the area’s Senedd Member.
The road runs through the counties of Monmouthshire, Torfaen and Newport and will be closed in-part for at least six months between Mamhilad Roundabout, in Pontypool and Hardwick Roundabout in Abergavenny.
Motorists are being advised to expect major disruption in the area while the 7.5 mile stretch is closed, while the order, which will remain in place for a maximum of 18 months, has taken many by surprise.
“These works appear to have come out of nowhere, with businesses and locals quite rightly taken by surprise,” said Peter Fox, the MS for Monmouth.
“There will be long diversions, speed reductions to 10mph, and general closures for up to six months, although I think everyone will be mindful this timeframe will likely slip.”
“The impact on those who use the road daily will be immense, and I hope the reasoning for such a major closure and upheaval is just.”
Mr Fox said he had been in touch with affected businesses and residents who who are concerned the closure will hurt them and wants to understand the Welsh Government’s reasoning behind the work.
“I will be writing to the Welsh Government for an update on the works to understand the reasoning for them, and to see what impact assessments were undertaken, especially for businesses, as it appears this was not done, nor was any prior communication made,” he continued.
“I will monitor this situation very closely and will do whatever I can to support the local communities impacted by these works, whilst holding the Welsh Government to account.”
