MONMOUTHSHIRE residents were pleasantly surprised as the beautifully lit up aurora borealis beamed down from the night sky in pink and green last night.
The aurora borealis is charged particles from the sun which hit the Earth’s atmosphere, resulting in illuminated colours like pink, green and purple. They are best seen near the Arctic Circle but when there is high solar activity they can be seen in different areas, including Wales.
Lots of photos were sent in from residents who captured this perfectly in Monmouthshire:
One local resident said, “It was such an exciting night as I have never seen them before so it was a bucket list moment.”
if you didn’t see them last night, there might be another chance to see them tonight- so keep an eye out!
Another photo of Aurora Borealis captured in Mitchel Troy (Leila Anne Haile)
Northern lights seen in Osbaston last night! (Barrie Stevens )
Another photo of the Northern lights captured in Walford (Caz Holbrook)
Northern lights over Monmouth (Katherine Thomas)
Another lovely photo of the Northern lights seen in Cwmcarvan (Alison Davies-Quick)
More photos captured of the Northern lights in Mathern (Tara Owen)
Northen Lights seen in Portskewett (Rio Owen )
Northern lights captured in Monmouth (Kat Pugh)
Another photo of the Northern lights taken in Monmouth! (Rhiannon Lord)
Aurora Borealis seen from Hereford Road (Nye Jones )
(Nick Thompson)
