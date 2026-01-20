A mahor £1.5 milion National Grid Electricity Distribution upgrade to Usk substation aims to strengthen Monmouthshire’s electricity network and support local growth.
The work involves installing new transformers and control systems, which allow National Grid’s engineers to monitor and manage the substation more efficiently, responding quickly to any issues and keeping the network running smoothly for customers.
The upgrade also means the site is quieter, solving a noise issue that has affected the local area for years.
Stuart Howe, Senior Project Engineer at National Grid Electricity Distribution, said: “Our teams live and work in the communities we serve, and we’re proud to invest in the future of Monmouthshire. By upgrading Usk substation, we’re making sure local people and businesses have a reliable electricity supply, now and for years to come.”
Mayor of Usk, Diane Richards, said: “This investment in Usk’s infrastructure is fantastic news for residents and businesses. A stronger, more reliable electricity supply underpins local economic growth and helps us attract visitors and investment to the area. It gives confidence to businesses planning for the future, and supports the services that make Usk such a vibrant place to live and work. We welcome this commitment to our community’s long-term prosperity.”
Oscar Brown, Assistant Manager at The Three Salmons Hotel in Usk, said: “Reliable energy is essential for hospitality businesses like ours. This investment gives us confidence to keep serving our community and visitors to the high standards they expect. It supports tourism and the wider local economy, helping Usk remain a destination of choice for people across the region. Continued investment like this ensures businesses can plan ahead and thrive for years to come.”
All materials were sourced from businesses in Merthyr and Cwmbran, with lifting operations provided by South Wales businesses.
