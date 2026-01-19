THE Green Man Trust, the independent charitable arm of Green Man, has unveiled the community projects in Powys that benefited from its grant funding in 2025.
Building on the festival's longstanding ethos of community support, the Trust has donated almost £90,000 since 2023 through its Community Grant Funds to projects that encourage inclusivity, tackle social inequalities and help build resilient communities.
In 2025 alone, 17 grants were awarded to Powys-based community groups.
Below are a list of the local community projects that have received funding from the Green Man Trust.
- Crickhowell Bowling Club - towards improvements to the Bowling Green
- Crickhowell Community Primary School - to create an Inclusive Outdoor Play Tower in the school's outdoor play area
- Crickhowell Top Park - towards the cost of replacing the old, unsafe goals in the community park
- Glangrwyney Cricket Club - towards buying junior kit bags that help break down financial barriers for children from low-income backgrounds
- Llangattock Community Council - towards the restoration of a grassland area with native flowers and fungi
- Llangattock Village Society - to cover the full cost of a new boules pitch on the village green
- Llangorse Community Toilets CIO - towards operational costs
Fiona Stewart, founder of the Green Man Trust, said, “Green Man is a proudly Welsh festival and we are delighted that it economically contributes to the region. But Mid Wales is in crisis. The wealth and age gap forces our young people to leave, increases the number of residents living in poverty, contributes to health deterioration and affects elderly citizens living in isolation. This massive challenge would take billions to address, but through our charity, the Green Man Trust, we bring people together through action, training and community projects that create opportunity where it’s needed most.
“The 2025 grants highlight how caring local groups are in building opportunities for people of all ages - whether that’s nurturing well-being, opening doors for young people, strengthening neighbourhood spaces or bringing people together. We’re thrilled to have been able to support such a vibrant mix of ideas and ambitions in 2025, and we can’t wait to see how they grow.”
Applicants for Green Man Trust’s 2026 Community Grants will be opening in the coming months. Visit their website to keep updated: www.greenmantrust.org.uk
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.