The diversion routes for motorists during closure periods are lengthy and are expected to add considerable journey time. Drivers heading northbound from Mamhilad will be redirected southwards along the A4042 to Grove Park Roundabout, then on to Newport’s Southern Distributor Road via Old Town Dock Junction, before heading north on the A449 from the Coldra Interchange and finally west along the A40 to reach Hardwick Interchange. Southbound travellers will follow the same diversion in reverse.