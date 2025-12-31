Anyone with an interest in the estate of the late Antonio Passariello, formerly of Villa Roma, Poplars Road, Mardy, Abergavenny, NP7 6LW, are invited to come forward. Mr Passariello died on August 1 2025, and under the Trustee Act 1925, any persons wishing to submit claims or details of their interest must provide written particulars to the executors’ solicitors by February 25 . After this date, the estate will be distributed having regard only to claims of which proper notice has been received. Correspondence should be sent to Gabb & Co., 32 Monk Street, Abergavenny, NP7 5NW.