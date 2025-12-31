Motorists are being advised of a number of temporary road closures across the area in the coming weeks.
Monmouthshire County Council has announced a temporary closure of King Road in Coed Morgan to allow essential works by Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water. The order, made under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, will take effect from January 8 with the works are expected to finish by January 11. The closure will cover approximately 247 metres from the junction with Red House Road. Access for nearby properties will be maintained throughout. A signed diversion will direct motorists via Plough Road, Llanarth Road and Red House Road. The council reminds drivers that contravening the restriction constitutes an offence.
In Glascoed, a section of Glascoed Lane will be closed on January 9, with works taking place between 8am and 5pm. The closure affects approximately 100 metres of road, located around 0.85km west of its junction with Coed‑Chambers Road. A diversion will operate via the A472, R106 routes to Woodside Trading Estate and Cwrt Bleddyn Hotel, before returning through Parc Road, Sluvad Road and Jerusalem Lane.
Monmouthshire County Council has confirmed that all closures will remain in place only for the minimum time required, with access for fronting properties maintained wherever possible. Residents are advised to check diversion routes in advance and allow extra time for travel.
The estate of Antonio Passariello
Anyone with an interest in the estate of the late Antonio Passariello, formerly of Villa Roma, Poplars Road, Mardy, Abergavenny, NP7 6LW, are invited to come forward. Mr Passariello died on August 1 2025, and under the Trustee Act 1925, any persons wishing to submit claims or details of their interest must provide written particulars to the executors’ solicitors by February 25 . After this date, the estate will be distributed having regard only to claims of which proper notice has been received. Correspondence should be sent to Gabb & Co., 32 Monk Street, Abergavenny, NP7 5NW.
Estate of Malcolm Paul Jones
Claims are invited in relation to the estate of Malcolm Paul Jones, late of Danybryn, Cwmtorlais Road, Newbridge who died on August 30 2025.
Under the Trustee Act 1925, anyone holding a claim or interest must submit written particulars by February 13 to the solicitors acting for the estate. After this date, distribution will proceed with regard only to those claims properly notified.
Correspondence should be sent to Damian Lines, c/o Rubin Lewis O’Brien, Pendragon House, General Rees Square, Cwmbran, NP44 1AJ, quoting Ref: LFT/2025‑11031.
