Drivers in Abergavenny face disruption next week as Grosvenor Road closes for essential gas main replacement works. Monmouthshire County Council confirmed the closure will run from Monday, December 15 until Sunday, December 21, affecting the stretch between Hereford Road (B4521) and Wyndham Road.
The works, carried out by utility contractors, are aimed at upgrading ageing infrastructure to ensure a safe and reliable gas supply for local homes and businesses. “These improvements are vital for the community and will help prevent future issues,” said Carl Touhig, Head of Neighbourhood Services at Monmouthshire County Council.
A signed diversion will be in place via Hereford Road and Croesonen Road, and the council has pledged to maintain reasonable access for residents along the affected section. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow extra time for journeys during the closure.
The temporary traffic regulation order, made under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, will remain valid for up to 18 months, though the works are expected to finish within the scheduled week. Anyone ignoring the restrictions could face prosecution.
Residents with questions can contact County Hall in Usk or visit the council’s website for updates. “We appreciate everyone’s patience while these essential works are completed,” added Mr Touhig.
Estate notice for late Pamela Mary Maggs
Relatives, friends, and anyone with a claim on the estate of the late Pamela Mary Maggs are being asked to come forward. Ms Maggs who lived at Plas Derwen View in Abergavenny and later at Bank House Nursing Home in Beaufort passed away on February 2.
Morgans Solicitors, based at Central Chambers, Lion Street, Abergavenny, are handling the estate. Anyone with a financial claim or interest should contact them in writing by 4 February 2026. After that date, the estate will be distributed based on the claims received. For details, contact Morgans Solicitors directly.
New Footpath confirmed in Gwehelog Fawr
Monmouthshire County Council has confirmed changes to public rights of way near Craft Renaissance in Gwehelog Fawr. The decision, made under the Highways Act 1980, creates a new footpath while removing two older routes.
The new path, designated Footpath 141, runs northeast for 311 metres from point A (SO36791890) to point B (SO37011912) and is two metres wide. At the same time, Footpaths 84 and 85 have been extinguished. These changes took effect on 5 December 2025 following an inspection confirming the new route and its furniture were installed to the council’s satisfaction.
