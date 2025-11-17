Monmouthshire County Council has confirmed that sections of Market Street and Lion Street will be closed from 8pm to 6am on November 19-20. The works are necessary to carry out sewer repairs safely and will affect Market Street from its junction with Lion Street to the Brewery Yard Car Park exit, and Lion Street from King Street to Brewery Yard Car Park. To maintain access for residents, businesses, and car park users, the usual “no entry” restriction at Brewery Yard Car Park will be suspended during the works.