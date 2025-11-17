The Brecon Beacons National Park Authority has announced two significant planning proposals aimed at boosting tourism and preserving heritage in Monmouthshire.
A full application (25/23644/FUL) seeks approval for a mixed-use development on land behind Hope House, Church Lane, Govilon. The scheme includes a boathouse café, kayak store, and six high-quality “light-touch” tourist cabins. It also proposes extensive landscaping and biodiversity improvements, car and bicycle parking, and a new pedestrian link to the canal. Work has partially begun, including recladding an outbuilding for workshop and storage use. Repairs to the stone wall and gate piers connecting to the canal are also planned.
In addition, a listed building consent application (25/24197/LBC) has been submitted for Bailea Farmhouse, Ty Mawr Road, Gilwern. The proposal involves converting an existing barn into a two-bedroom dwelling. The footprint will remain unchanged, with no demolitions required, and internal divisions will be retained to respect the building’s historic character.
Both applications can be viewed at www.beacons-npa.gov.uk, and representations should be made online or in writing to the Authority at Plas-y-Ffynnon, Brecon, LD3 7HP within 21 days of this notice. Comments received will be available for public inspection under the Local Government (Access to Information) Act 1985.
Overnight road closures in Abergavenny
Drivers in Abergavenny are advised of overnight road closures this week as essential sewer repair works take place in the town centre.
Monmouthshire County Council has confirmed that sections of Market Street and Lion Street will be closed from 8pm to 6am on November 19-20. The works are necessary to carry out sewer repairs safely and will affect Market Street from its junction with Lion Street to the Brewery Yard Car Park exit, and Lion Street from King Street to Brewery Yard Car Park. To maintain access for residents, businesses, and car park users, the usual “no entry” restriction at Brewery Yard Car Park will be suspended during the works.
Signed diversion routes will be in place and reasonable access will be maintained for properties fronting the affected roads.
Drainage works at Clydach
Main Road, Clydach, will close from December 1-5 between 9:30am and 3:30pm for gully and channel cleansing. The closure spans 425m from Sunny View to Mill View. Diversions via A465 and Station Road will be in place. Access for residents will be maintained.
A signed diversion will be in place via the A465 and Brynmawr
