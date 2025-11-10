Footpath closure extended in Llanfoist
A temporary closure of Footpath No. 169 in the Community of Llanfoist Fawr has been extended until 29 April 2026, following approval from the Welsh Ministers. The order, originally issued by the Brecon Beacons National Park Authority in April 2025, was due to expire in October but has been prolonged to ensure public safety during ongoing construction of a housing estate.
The affected section of the footpath runs approximately 150 metres in a northerly direction from the B4246, east of Ty Clyd Lodge in Govilon, to the entrance of the underpass beneath the A465. The closure is necessary due to the proximity of building works, which pose a risk to pedestrians.
No alternative route is available via the rights of way network, and walkers are advised to avoid the area until the restriction is lifted. The National Park Authority has issued the notice in accordance with Section 14(1) of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984.
For further information, contact Plas y Ffynnon, Brecon.
Parking ban proposed for Llangynidr
Powys County Council has announced plans to introduce a permanent parking ban on sections of Forge Road (B4560) in Llangynidr. The proposed traffic regulation order would prohibit waiting at any time along specified parts of the road, aiming to improve traffic flow and safety.
Details of the draft order and a map showing the affected areas are available for public inspection at Llangynidr Post Office or online via the council’s traffic order consultation page. Residents and road users are invited to submit objections or comments in writing by December 5, 2025.
The council says the changes are necessary to address ongoing issues with congestion and visibility along the route. All feedback should be directed to the Traffic Systems Manager at County Hall, Llandrindod Wells.
Work proposed at Big Pit
Torfaen Council has received a planning application (25/P/0652/LBC) for the installation of air source heat pumps and a new air handling unit at the Pithead Baths, Big Pit, Blaenavon. The proposal involves works to a listed building under the Historic Environment (Wales) Act 2023.
Estate Notice: Charles Dorian Evans
Claims are invited against the estate of Charles Dorian Evans (also known as Dorian Evans), late of 21 Station Road, Abergavenny, who died on 12 July 2025. Written particulars must be sent to Birketts LLP by January 6 2026 before the estate is distributed.
