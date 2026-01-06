Temporary road closures announced in Monmouthshire
Monmouthshire County Council has issued two Temporary Traffic Regulation Orders (TTROs) affecting local roads this month to allow essential works to be carried out safely.
The first closure will take place on Church Lane, Llandewi Rhydderch, today (Wednesday) between 9am and 5pm. Approximately 25 metres of the lane, starting around 120 metres from its junction with Plough Road, will be closed while MJ Quinn undertakes poling works. A signed diversion will guide motorists via Plough Road, Panel Road, Glanffrwd Road, and Mount Pleasant Road.
The second closure affects Church Road, Nant-y-derry, from Monday, January 19 to Wednesday, 21 January. Around 100 metres of the road, from its junction with Nant-y-derry Road, will be closed for Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water works. Diversions will be in place via Nant-y-derry Road, Star Road, and Newtown Road.
Both orders are made under Section 14 of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 and will remain in force for up to 18 months, though works are expected to finish within the specified dates. Reasonable access will be maintained for properties fronting the affected roads during the closures.
Motorists are advised to follow diversion signs and plan journeys accordingly. Failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute an offence under Section 16(1) of the Act.
MCC announces new traffic regulations
Monmouthshire County Council has confirmed a series of permanent traffic regulation changes across the county, aimed at improving road safety and accessibility. The measures, introduced under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, will come into effect between January and April 2026.
Key changes include new disabled parking bays on Thornwell Road in Chepstow and Raglan High Street, as well as a loading-only bay in Raglan. A 7.5-tonne weight restriction will be enforced on Hereford Road, Monmouth, from April 8. Additionally, Kings Street in Abergavenny will see a “No Loading” rule introduced on the same date.
From February 25, several roads will have a “No Waiting at Any Time” restriction, including Vauxhall Lane in Chepstow, Ash Tree Road and School Lane in Caerwent, and Victoria Way in Undy. Other affected areas include Wyesham, Raglan, Magor, and Abergavenny. Some existing restrictions will be revoked, such as time-limited waiting on Merthyr Road, Abergavenny, and sections of Church Road, Caldicot.
Full details and maps are available online at www.monmouthshire.gov.uk/public-consultation-traffic or by appointment at County Hall, Usk. Residents have six weeks from January 13 to challenge the order through the High Court.
