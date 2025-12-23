A series of temporary road closures are set to take place across Monmouthshire early in the new year, as essential infrastructure and utility works are carried out at three key rural locations.
In Llanfair Discoed, a section of the C62.3 road from Dovecote Barn to the A48 will be closed from January 12-14 , between 9am and 6pm daily. The closure will affect approximately 240 metres of carriageway, beginning around 90 metres from its junction with the R113 Llanvair Discoed–Castroggi Brook. The works, undertaken by MJ Quinn, involve essential poling operations, and a diversion will operate via the R113 and A48.
Meanwhile, in Penallt, Hoop Road will be closed for one day on January 8, between 9.30am and 3.30pm, to allow BT to carry out works safely. The affected stretch runs from the junction with New Mill Road to Farm Road, with diversions via New Mill Road and the R90 towards Pilstone House. Reasonable access for residents will be maintained throughout the closure.
Further north in Rockfield, Whitehill Lane will be closed on January 12, from 8am to 5pm, to facilitate MJ Quinn poling works. The closure covers around 80 metres from its junction with the B4233. Traffic will be diverted via the B4233, R37 and Nantygern Road.
Motorists are also being advised of two additional temporary road closures as essential pole‑installation works are carried out.
In Glascoed, a section of Glascoed Lane will be closed on January 9, with works taking place between 8am and 5pm. The closure affects approximately 100 metres of road, located around 0.85km west of its junction with Coed‑Chambers Road. A diversion will operate via the A472, R106 routes to Woodside Trading Estate and Cwrt Bleddyn Hotel, before returning through Parc Road, Sluvad Road and Jerusalem Lane.
Three days later, on January 12, Shirenewton Farm Road will close for one day between 9am and 5pm. The affected 190‑metre stretch lies 170 metres east of Crossway Farm Road. Poling works will again require a full closure, with diversion routes via Crossway Farm Road and Red House Lane. Reasonable access for fronting properties will be maintained.
Monmouthshire County Council has confirmed that all closures will remain in place only for the minimum time required, with access for fronting properties maintained wherever possible. Residents are advised to check diversion routes in advance and allow extra time for travel.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.