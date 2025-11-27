Monmouthshire County Council has announced two upcoming road closures in Abergavenny to allow essential utility works to proceed safely.
From December 8-10 , a section of Union Road East (approximately 70 metres from its junction with Merthyr Road) will be closed for Welsh Water works. A signed diversion will operate via Merthyr Road, Sunny Bank, and Park Street.
Following this, from December 15-21 Grosvenor Road will be closed between its junctions with B4521 Hereford Road and Wyndham Road (around 67 metres) for gas main replacement. Traffic will be diverted via Hereford Road and Croesonen Road.
Access for residents will be maintained during both closures. Motorists are advised to follow diversion signs and allow extra time for journeys. Contravening these orders is an offence under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984.
Road closures in Gilwern, Goytre and Pandy
Monmouthshire County Council has issued three temporary traffic regulation orders under Section 14 of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, affecting roads in Gilwern, Goytre, and Pandy during early December.
On December 4, Ty Mawr Road, Gilwern will be closed between 11am and 5pm for MJ Quinn poling works. The closure will cover approximately 90 metres, located 0.70km from its junction with Glangrwyney Road. A signed diversion will be in place via Kennelwood, Cae Meldon, Glangrwyney Road, A4077 Crickhowell Road, A4077 Abergavenny Road, and Ty Mawr Road.
Also on December 4, Park-Y-Brain Lane, Goytre will be shut to traffic from 9:30am to 3:30pm for BT cabling works. The affected section extends about 260 metres from its junction with the A4042. Diversion routes will take drivers via Park-Y-Brain Lane, Liddens Lane, Old Abergavenny Road, and the A4042.
Finally, on December 8, Longtown Road, Pandy will be closed between 9am and 3pm for essential tree cutting. The closure covers a length of road roughly 110 metres from its junction with the A465. Traffic will be diverted via routes R2 (Llanvihangel Crucorney to Oldcastle), R1 (Llanfihangel Crucorney to Brynarw), and the A465.
Access for properties fronting the affected roads will maintained throughout the closure periods and motorists are advised to follow diversion signs and allow extra time for travel. Each order remains in force for up to 18 months or until works are completed, whichever is sooner. Failure to comply with these restrictions constitutes an offence under Section 16(1) of the Act.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.