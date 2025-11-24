The application, for on and off licence sales, only asked for permission to sell alcohol until 6pm on Mondays to Wednesdays, and 4.30pm on Sundays, while the centre will open until 6pm, and 5pm on Sundays, other than on Thursdays to Saturdays when it can open until 11pm at the building that last traded as the Timothy Oulton Outlet furniture and homeware store.