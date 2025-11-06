Accordingly, the choir’s programme will aim to reflect the changing fortunes and artistic developments of the time in a sequence of songs, anthems, madrigals and string fantasias. "This rich seam of music is worth exploring" claims the choir’s director Stephen Marshall. "It's so full of great ideas, especially in the richness of its melody and harmony. Gibbons’ music was a big favourite with eccentric pianist Glenn Gould, who rated it alongside the works of J.S. Bach and now I can see exactly what he means!"