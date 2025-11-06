The Unicorn Singers are on a musical mission to celebrate the genius of one of the country’s greatest composers, Orlando Gibbons.
Their forthcoming concert in Abergavenny’s Catholic Church at 7.30pm on November29 marks the composer’s 400th anniversary and his legendary status. His keyboard playing once earned him the honour of "the greatest finger of his age".
As organist of Westminster Abbey and Royal Composer to James I, Gibbons’ career, like that of his contemporary, Shakespeare, charts a crucial time in British history.
Accordingly, the choir’s programme will aim to reflect the changing fortunes and artistic developments of the time in a sequence of songs, anthems, madrigals and string fantasias. "This rich seam of music is worth exploring" claims the choir’s director Stephen Marshall. "It's so full of great ideas, especially in the richness of its melody and harmony. Gibbons’ music was a big favourite with eccentric pianist Glenn Gould, who rated it alongside the works of J.S. Bach and now I can see exactly what he means!"
To recreate the authentic style of the times the Unicorn Singers will be joined by a professional string consort of viols led by the expertise of Gill Stevens. Two outstanding soloists and specialists in this field, soprano Catherine King and tenor Daniel Marles, will also be at hand to bring out many of the subtleties of this music.
"Our musical sequence", explains Steve, "will contain much variety, ranging from the famous song The Silver Swan and many favourite anthems, to some fascinating courtly entertainments, laments and folk songs of the time. There is so much here to enjoy here, and our programme offers a unique opportunity to savour the zeitgeist of Shakespeare's time.”
Tickets at £15 (children/students free) are available from the Unicorn Singers’ website https://www.unicornsingers.co.uk/ or on the door (Our Lady and St Michael’s Church, 10 Pen-y-Pound, Abergavenny NP7 5UD).
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.