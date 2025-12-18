Grown-ups and children alike can spread some festive cheer and have some fun while supporting local businesses in Abergavenny this Christmas.
The Abergavenny Reindeer Trail follows a map of the town centre while incorporating stops at local businesses to get that last-minute Christmas shopping out of the way.
“Abergavenny Events used the reindeer trail as part of the town’s first star parade this year, which is why some of the reindeer are named after stars,” Lucy told the Chronicle.
Anyone wishing to take part can do so by asking for a map inside any shop with a reindeer outside. Follow the map around the town and chalk off the reindeer as you see them. If you find 10, you get your own pair of antlers!
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.