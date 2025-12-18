THIS December marks 25 years since the Blaenavon Industrial Landscape was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
It shares this prestigious status with iconic landmarks like the Taj Mahal, the Great Wall of China, and Stonehenge. To celebrate the anniversary, Blaenavon Town Council is calling for greater awareness of the area’s global significance and tourism potential.
When Blaenavon was inscribed as a World Heritage Site in 2000, it joined an elite group of internationally recognised heritage properties. Sites with ‘Outstanding Universal Value’ are important beyond local or national borders and must be preserved for future generations. Blaenavon provides exceptional evidence of the role of south Wales as a leading producer of iron and coal in the 19th century. The town, with its historic buildings and surrounding landscape, tells the story of the Industrial Revolution and the human endeavour behind it.
To mark the 25th anniversary, Blaenavon Town Council has been working with pupils from Blaenavon Heritage VC Primary School on a series of commemorative activities.
Pupils took part in writing, poetry, and art competitions to share what Blaenavon means to them, and the enthusiasm shown across the school was clear. The quality of the entries was impressive and reflected real pride in the area. Prize winners received certificates during the school assembly on Friday.
On Monday, pupils joined Blaenavon Town Councillors to help plant a time capsule in the school grounds. The capsule, provided by local business GOS Engineering, includes examples of the children’s work along with items that reflect life in Blaenavon in 2025.
Members of the school council also interviewed Cllr Dr Nathan Matthews, Cllr Annalisa Beavan and Cllr Jen Davies for a special podcast marking 25 years of World Heritage Site status and exploring how Blaenavon might look when the time capsule is opened in 2050.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.