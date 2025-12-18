When Blaenavon was inscribed as a World Heritage Site in 2000, it joined an elite group of internationally recognised heritage properties. Sites with ‘Outstanding Universal Value’ are important beyond local or national borders and must be preserved for future generations. Blaenavon provides exceptional evidence of the role of south Wales as a leading producer of iron and coal in the 19th century. The town, with its historic buildings and surrounding landscape, tells the story of the Industrial Revolution and the human endeavour behind it.