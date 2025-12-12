A “LESSONS learned” exercise following the sudden closure of a care home is yet to take place, councillors have been told.
In September it was confirmed a police investigation had been launched into potential neglect following a critical inspection report that prompted the council to step in while new admissions were halted.
Independent councillor for Blaenavon Janet Jones put a question to Torfaen council’s December meeting seeking an update on “what, if any, lessons had been learned” and future plans for the council owned building.
Labour’s Cllr David Daniels, who is responsible for adult social care, said: “We undertake a lessons learned exercise as a standard procedure that has not yet taken place and is planned for the new year.”
The Pontnewydd councillor said Spectrum hasn’t yet vacated the building and the council hasn’t yet got the keys back but said it will then be subject to a report, as would any council building that isn’t in use, on potential future use.
He said councillors will also be involved in talks which will include Cllr Joanne Gauden the cabinet member with responsibility for buildings.
