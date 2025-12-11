An Abergavenny barbershop could have become the smallest in Wales after recording a smaller area than the last place that claimed the crown.
J-Cutz Barber, owned and managed by Joshua Edwards, has set up shop on Cibi Walk, just metres from his Dad’s jacket potato stall. He said opening up his first businesses at the start of December was a proud moment for him and his family.
“This is my pride and joy,” he told the Chronicle as the finishing touches to his windows were being added.
“We have everything you could possibly need inside a barbershop, but we do operate a booking system because there is no room to have anybody waiting around for a haircut. I suppose we have to go for quality over quantity with this shop but that’s our selling point.”
“I think it might be the smallest barbershop in Wales!”
Research proves that the young business owner could be right, as the last place to have claimed the crown for the smallest Welsh barbershop, almost nine years ago, was bigger at the time than the new kid on Abergavenny’s high street.
The title was unofficially awarded to a barber in the nation’s capital back in 2017, when the Cardiff outfit was measured at just 7.5m2. But J-Cutz comes in over two square metres smaller than that, with a grand floor space of just 5.14m2.
Inside the shop is everything a barber would need, and nothing they really wouldn’t. There’s a chair, a mirror and a shelf complete with various hair products and clippers and a single stool for the laptop in the corner.
Anyone wishing to wait can use the public bench right outside the unit. That’s if they can resist the temptation of the warmth of the shops this winter!
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.