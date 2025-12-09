Two of the jewels in Monmouthshire’s crown are celebrating their achievements in the horticultural world after winning Gold awards once again.
The group, Usk in Bloom, won a Gold Award and was crowned Wales in Bloom Large Village Champion 2025, while Abergavenny in Bloom won gold in the Town category.
The award builds in Abergavenny’s success in 2024, when they won the same award and Usk in Bloom also repeated the same feat.
Cllr for Usk Ward Tony Kear who is a current trustee and former chairman of Usk in Bloom said, “this is just brilliant news for the amazing volunteers who work tirelessly throughout the year to make Usk a vibrant and welcoming town.”
“Their dedication provides residents and visitors alike with six months of vibrant, colourful annuals displays and 12 months of perennials displays.”
The awards were presented at a ceremony held in Wrexham on Friday, 3 October 2025, hosted by Wrexham County Borough Council. Beyond the flowers, volunteers contribute countless hours to community care — painting benches, cleaning streets, maintaining planters, and supporting environmental and community engagement projects.
Much of this behind-the-scenes work often goes unnoticed, but it plays a vital role in keeping the areas beautiful, sustainable, and welcoming.The 2025 displays and community gardens have once again brought wellbeing and joy to residents and visitors throughout the year.
Cllr Paul Griffiths, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Planning and Economic Development, said, “Huge congratulations to Usk and Abergavenny in Bloom.”
“These awards are a testament to just how hard all of the volunteers work throughout the year.”
“Without their tireless efforts, our towns and villages wouldn’t be nearly as colourful and welcoming.”
“Well done on attaining the gold standard for yet another year.”
To find out more or get involved with Usk or Abergavenny in Bloom, visit uskinbloom.org.uk or abergavennytowncouncil.gov.uk/abergavenny-in-bloom/
