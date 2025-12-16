POLICE are hunting for a jailed drug gang member who has absconded from HMP Prescoed near Usk, and have asked the public to report his whereabouts but to not approach him.
Liam Wall, 36, who was convicted of drugs offences at Cardiff Crown Court in July 2017, went missing on Sunday (December 14).
He is described as being about 5’8” tall, bald, with brown eyes and a brown beard.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “It is believed there may be a potential risk due to the fact that the individual is no longer in the custody of the prison service.
“Gwent Police has activated its operational plan with the aim of locating Wall and the prison is co-operating fully with us.
“Members of the public are advised not to approach Wall and to instead call police if they see him or have any information on 101, quoting 2500396403.
“You can send a direct message on Facebook or X,or online: https://www.gwent.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/
“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”
Wall was jailed for nine years and seven months in 2017 after a court heard he was a member of a drugs gang that were caught after posing for photographs with piles of cash and cocaine.
Their trial heard they were involved in running "the busiest drugs line in Cardiff".
Wall and two others were arrested while driving a BMW on the M4 at Coldra en route from Liverpool after buying drugs, and police seized around £22,000 worth, including 2kg of amphetamine.
