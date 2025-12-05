A man has been taken to hospital for treatment following a report of concern for the safety of a person on Wednesday evening.
Gwent Police responded to an incident at around 5pm after the report came in as officers from the local police force, the National Police Air Service and Mountain Rescue teams worked to locate an individual.
A man was taken to hospital after being located in the search, although his condition hasn’t been revealed at this stage.
The force hasn’t released any further information about the context related to the concern-for-safety report at this stage.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.