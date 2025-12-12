At a time when many public houses are facing higher costs and further challenges to running their businesses, the reopening of The Little Jockey pub has marked a significant and much-celebrated moment for the community of Little Mill, as the village’s only pub reopened its doors under new management.
After being closed for almost two years, the return of the pub represents a major boost for local life, restoring a vital social hub for residents and visitors alike. The opening night was warmly received by the community and local representatives, following an earlier delay caused by severe weather brought by Storm Claudia.
The storm, which struck on the night of 22 November, caused the nearby stream to rise rapidly and flood the premises, temporarily postponing the planned reopening. Despite these challenges, the determination of the new landlords and the support of the local community ensured the much-anticipated opening could finally go ahead.
Cllr Tony Kear, Ward Member for Llanbadoc and Usk, which covers Little Mill, said: “The reopening represents more than just a business relaunch – it marks the return of a cherished meeting place at the heart of village life. Lee and Joanne are passionate about the pub being for local residents first and foremost. It is the only pub in the village, which has around 600 residents, so it is perfectly placed to be the beating heart of the community, especially at this festive time of year. Best wishes are extended to the new landlords, Lee (pictured centre) and Joanne, as they begin this exciting new chapter at The Little Jockey.”
The reopening of the pub reflects the resilience and spirit of the Little Mill community and signals a positive new chapter for the village as it looks ahead to a busy festive season.
