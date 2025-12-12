Cllr Tony Kear, Ward Member for Llanbadoc and Usk, which covers Little Mill, said: “The reopening represents more than just a business relaunch – it marks the return of a cherished meeting place at the heart of village life. Lee and Joanne are passionate about the pub being for local residents first and foremost. It is the only pub in the village, which has around 600 residents, so it is perfectly placed to be the beating heart of the community, especially at this festive time of year. Best wishes are extended to the new landlords, Lee (pictured centre) and Joanne, as they begin this exciting new chapter at The Little Jockey.”