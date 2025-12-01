COUNCILLORS have reassured residents who use the Chainbridge at Kemys Commander between Usk and Abergavenny that businesses will be fully operating as normal during the initial phase of planned repairs starting on Monday, December 8
Monmouthshire County Council (MCC) is preparing for essential repair works to the heritage-listed bridge, scheduled for Spring 2026.
These works are both “necessary and unavoidable to ensure the long-term safety and preservation of this important structure”.
In advance of the main repairs, MCC will be carrying out initial investigatory works during the week rather than the weekend as requested by local businesses. To facilitate this, a temporary road closure will be required.
The closure is currently scheduled for the full week between 09:30 and 15:30, though MCC is hopeful the work can be completed within 3.5 days.
Signage will be kept as clear and simple as possible. However, we kindly ask local businesses and community partners to share this information with customers, clients, suppliers, and delivery services to help minimise disruption.
County Councillor Tony Kear (Llanbadoc and Usk) said: “I’ve been working hard behind the scenes with neighbouring ward Conservative councillors Alistair Neil and Jan Butler, alongside MCC officers, to ensure disruption to local businesses is kept to an absolute minimum.
“This collaboration has resulted in a key change to the schedule — moving the works from weekends, which are the busiest trading periods, to mid-week closures instead.”
Diversion Routes for HGVs – From the North East: A40 to A449 to Usk; From the South West: A4042 to Little Mill to Usk
Smaller vehicles may use Bettws Newydd, though the preferred route is via Usk.
For those who would like regular updates on road closures and future works, MCC officers have created an email distribution list.
