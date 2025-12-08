The leader of a council hit by severe flooding just weeks ago has appeared at the annual United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP30, in Brazil.
Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby, who is the leader of Monmouthshire County Council. appeared remotely at the event to highlight the role smaller countries and young people can play to tackle deforestation.
Six school pupils from the county also joined Cllr Brocklesby as part of the ‘From Forest Roots to Global Action: Grassroots and Youth Alliances for a Deforestation-Free Future’ event.
“It was an honour to be able to represent Monmouthshire at such a high-profile event,” she said.
“The challenge posed by climate change is the greatest facing the world and is one we need to work together to combat, and our tropical forests are crucial for storing carbon.”
“It was inspiring to see young people from Wales engaging in such an important dialogue with people on the other side of the world who will be immediately affected by the choices the rest of the world makes.”
Policymakers and young people from Wales met virtually with indigenous leaders from the Wampís Nation (Peru) and Guaraní People (Brazil) to explore how grassroots action can tackle global deforestation.
The event served to emphasise the impact of Wales’ overseas land footprint and how small nations can drive systemic change. In partnership with Size of Wales, a Welsh climate change charity, participants discussed how to tackle deforestation at home and overseas in meaningful partnership with Indigenous Peoples.
Monmouthshire pupils shared how they learned about which products can contribute to deforestation, and then worked with the council to introduce changes to the school meals menu and encourage the Council to sign a Deforestation Free Charter.
Those who attended said the meeting demonstrated how relatively small countries, such as Wales, can play a catalytic role in tackling international deforestation, both by supporting Indigenous-led innovation abroad and by promoting systemic change at home
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.