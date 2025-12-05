The future of the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal has been secured thanks to a new long-term funding partnership between the Welsh Government and Glandŵr Cymru, the charity responsible for caring for Wales’ historic canals and waterways.
Under the agreement, the Welsh Government will provide up to £400,000 per year for the next five years, ensuring the waterway can continue operating safely and sustainably. The Canal & River Trust will also contribute up to £100,000 annually, with discussions ongoing with additional partners to secure further long-term investment.
This follows a short-term arrangement announced in April 2025, which had been due to expire in March 2026.
The announcement comes after significant concern earlier this year, when Glandŵr Cymru’s licence to abstract water from the River Usk—vital for maintaining navigable water levels—was revoked. The decision created uncertainty for hundreds of people and organisations that rely on the waterway, including local businesses, boating communities, and those committed to protecting the canal’s ecological health.
The new funding package ensures the Mon & Brec Canal can remain fully operational and continue to play a key role in the region’s economy and environment. The canal currently contributes an estimated £30 million each year to the Welsh economy through tourism, recreation, and related local enterprises.
This investment protects a cherished heritage asset and supports the many livelihoods and communities that depend on it. Glandŵr Cymru and the Welsh Government will now work together on long-term solutions to safeguard the canal’s water supply and ensure its sustainable future.
Local Welsh Conservative County Councillor Jan Butler, who represents the Goytre Fawr Ward and led a petition attracting more than 10,000 signatures, welcomed the news.
Speaking during a visit to Penelope’s Café at Goytre Wharf, Councillor Butler said: “I’m absolutely delighted to hear the news today from Welsh Government that further funding has been found to secure the future of the Mon & Brec canal. It’s really encouraging to see that Canal and River Trust, Welsh Water, NRW, the five local authorities and BBNP have come together to find a long-term solution. This is welcome news for businesses, residents and all canal users alike. I would like to pay tribute again to all those who signed my petition that set this chain of events in motion. Thank you.”
