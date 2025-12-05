Speaking during a visit to Penelope’s Café at Goytre Wharf, Councillor Butler said: “I’m absolutely delighted to hear the news today from Welsh Government that further funding has been found to secure the future of the Mon & Brec canal. It’s really encouraging to see that Canal and River Trust, Welsh Water, NRW, the five local authorities and BBNP have come together to find a long-term solution. This is welcome news for businesses, residents and all canal users alike. I would like to pay tribute again to all those who signed my petition that set this chain of events in motion. Thank you.”