The parliamentary petitions with the most signatures from the Monmouthshire constituency have been revealed.
British citizens or UK residents can create parliamentary petitions online, with the Petitions Committee checking they meet the standards to be published.
Only citizens and residents can sign these petitions and are required to provide a valid UK postcode and verify their email.
The Government must respond to petitions that gain 10,000 signatures.
And when 100,000 signatures are reached, the Government will debate the issue. However, MPs can consider a petition for debate before it reaches this target.
As of December 5, figures from the UK Government and Parliament show the most popular active petitions in Monmouthshire were:
• Do not introduce Digital ID cards — 4,305 out of 2,961,624 total signatures
• Call an immediate general election — 1,487 out of 1,054,169 total signatures
• Introduce offshore detention/mass deportation for illegal migrants — 900 out of 640,650 total signatures
• Mandatory collection and publication of certain child sexual offender data — 420 out of 259,225 total signatures
• Limit the sale of fireworks to those running local council approved events only — 369 out of 183,996 total signatures
• Reduce the maximum noise level for consumer fireworks from 120 to 90 decibels — 357 out of 174,378 total signatures
• Review possible penalties for social media posts, including the use of prison — 308 out of 191,262 total signatures
• Call a public inquiry into Russian influence on UK politics & democracy — 293 out of 111,203 total signatures
• Give the British Public the Right to Vote No Confidence in the Government — 155 out of 90,741 total signatures
• Introduce Statutory Menstrual Leave for People with Endometriosis & Adenomyosis — 135 out of 73,961 total signatures
Petitions with less than 25 signatures are excluded.