The parliamentary petitions with the most signatures from the Monmouthshire constituency have been revealed.
British citizens or UK residents can create parliamentary petitions online, with the Petitions Committee checking they meet the standards to be published.
Only citizens and residents can sign these petitions and are required to provide a valid UK postcode and verify their email.
The Government must respond to petitions that gain 10,000 signatures.
And when 100,000 signatures are reached, the Government will debate the issue. However, MPs can consider a petition for debate before it reaches this target.
As of December 12, figures from the UK Government and Parliament show the most popular active petitions in Monmouthshire were:
• Do not introduce Digital ID cards — 4,327 out of 2,970,304 total signatures
• Introduce offshore detention/mass deportation for illegal migrants — 942 out of 666,129 total signatures
• Mandatory collection and publication of certain child sexual offender data — 421 out of 259,546 total signatures
• Limit the sale of fireworks to those running local council approved events only — 370 out of 184,452 total signatures
• Reduce the maximum noise level for consumer fireworks from 120 to 90 decibels — 357 out of 174,770 total signatures
• Review possible penalties for social media posts, including the use of prison — 308 out of 191,448 total signatures
• Call a public inquiry into Russian influence on UK politics & democracy — 294 out of 112,157 total signatures
• Remove power to cancel local government elections — 174 out of 100,267 total signatures
• Give the British Public the Right to Vote No Confidence in the Government — 161 out of 93,406 total signatures
• Introduce Statutory Menstrual Leave for People with Endometriosis & Adenomyosis — 136 out of 74,181 total signatures
Petitions with less than 25 signatures are excluded.