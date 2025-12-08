Fourteen charities from across the historic county of Gwent have received grants valued at £17,500 from the Monmouthshire Masonic Trust Fund 1997 (MMTF) at a celebration event held at Newport Masonic Hall.

The ceremony was presided over by the Head of Freemasonry in Monmouthshire, Christopher Evans, who presented the cheques to each organisation. Citations highlighting the recipients’ work and impact were read by Huw Williams, Chairman of the MMTF.

The event drew a large, supportive audience, allowing each charity to describe its work and the communities it supports.

Charities receiving grants were:

Newport & Gwent Samaritans - Nominated by the Province of Monmouthshire - £2,000

Phoenix Domestic Abuse Services - Nominated by the Province of Monmouthshire - £2,000

Age Cymru Gwent- Nominated by the Province of Monmouthshire - £2,000

Pen-y-Cwm School - Nominated by St George’s Lodge 1098 - £1,000

Tidy Butt - Nominated by Kennard Lodge 1258 - £1,000

Gwent Cardiac Rehabilitation Trust - Nominated by Albert Edward Prince of Wales Lodge 1429 - £1,250

St David’s Church, Mynydd Bedwellte - Nominated by St David’s Lodge 2226 - £1,000

Ieuan The Lion Memorial Fund - Nominated by Jasper Tudor Lodge 4074 - £1,000

Tenovus Cancer Care - Nominated by Crystal Lodge 4562 - £1,000

Rascal Hope Centre - Nominated by Trevethin Lodge 6008 - £1,000

Mission to Seafarers Newport - Nominated by Henllys Lodge 8283 - £1,000

Severn Area Rescue Association (SARA) - Nominated by Roderick Hill Lodge 8619 and Lodge of Friendship 6169 - £1,250

Durand School - Nominated by Llantarnam Lodge 7901 and Striguil Lodge 2186 - £1,000

SANDS (Stillbirth & Neonatal Death Charity) - Nominated by Silurian Lodge 471 - £1,000

The MMTF’s annual grants, which this year totals £35,750, highlight the strong commitment of Monmouthshire Freemasons to supporting local organisations working across education, health, crisis support, rescue services, and community wellbeing.