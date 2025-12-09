A flood warning has been issued for the River Usk in Powys and Monmouthshire as preparations continue to be made for any flooding impact.
Two separate warnings cover the stretch of the river between Brecon and Glangrwyney, while another flood warning is also in force between Glangrwyney and Newbridge on Usk. Abergavenny falls into the catchment of the latter warning.
This means flooding to property is expected, and river levels are rising. Flooding to property is expected. Flooding of low-lying land and roads is ongoing.
Powys County Council has deployed pumps in the Crickhowell area should they be needed, while the River Usk is not expected to peak until around 5.30pm.
However, forecasters say heaviest rainfall has now cleared this area and Natural Resources Wales will continue to monitor the situation.
As of 2.30pm, the River Level was almost at 4 metres. This article will be updated as the situation changes.
