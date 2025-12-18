Those using the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal have been urged to look after it properly now that its future has been secured.
A five-year deal was struck between the Welsh Government and Glandwr Cymru earlier this month to sustain water passage into the ancient waterway.
However, during questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs on Wednesday 17th December, Peter Fox MS took the opportunity to raise the concern of litter with the Welsh Government.
“Littering is an issue that really annoys me as an MS and a person. I have never understood why people are unable to take their waste home with them, or dispose of it properly,” Mr Fox said.
“We are fortunate in most towns and similar high density areas that there are bins for people to utilise, yet these are not always present in other beauty spots.”
“Monmouthshire is a jewel in the crown of Wales, yet too many areas are plagued by litter and waste.”
“It is the responsibility of people to take it home with them, but the Welsh Government, local authorities and other agencies need to come together to provide solutions and options to make it easier for people to dispose of their waste, and enforce littering rules fully.”
In his question to Huw Irranca-Davies, Peter asked how the Welsh Government can work with local authorities and others to ensure these areas are kept tidy, but most importantly, to ensure that litter rules are properly enforced.
The Monmouth MS explained the county is viewed as one of Jewels of the Crown in Wales, with major attractions including the Mon and Brecon Canal, the Sugar Loaf, Keepers Pond and numerous cycle routes running through the county.
Mr Fox pointed out to the Welsh Government that everyone had worked hard to secure the future of the Canal, but we now need to ensure that its kept tidy.
