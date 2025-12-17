Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (ABUHB) was moved closer to the special measures category this week, as the Welsh Government furthers its intervention.
Jeremy Miles MS, the Welsh Health Secretary, has moved the health board, which covers the Gwent region, to level four for finance and emergency care.
Concerns include a financial forecast of a deficit totalling £18.3 million and failures at A&E at the Grange University Hospital near Cwmbran.
ABUHB operates four major and acute hospitals in the region, including Abergavenny’s Nevill Hall Hospital.
“It is forecasting an £18.3 million deficit by the end of March. This is not acceptable,” Mr Miles told the Senedd.
“The health board’s financial position has deteriorated rapidly over the past year.”
“The health board has failed to deliver the required improvements” since its last report back to the Welsh Government and that escalating the level of involvement with the health board would improve the quality of urgent and emergency care for people living in Gwent.
In an update to the chamber about the state of each health board in Wales, he said concerns about emergency care at The Grange had not been sufficiently addressed and that the entire area will move to level four.
The move to advance the intervention from the Welsh Government in ABUHB’s affairs means all seven health boards in Wales are in some form of escalated status. While the Gwent body will not equal the level 5, ‘special measures’ status of Betsi Cadwaladr health board, the West Wales health board, Hwyel Dda, was reverted back to routine arrangements for governance and leadership.
Powys Health Board, which works closely with services in neighbouring Monmouthshire, will see no change in its status. That means it also remains at level four.
