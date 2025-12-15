Santa Claus was in Raglan last week as the Christmas spirit swept through the village on a cold winter’s night, with gifts for local children and money raised for community events.
The Raglan Festival committee put in the call to the main man, who was happy to oblige when they asked him to spread some festive cheer in Monmouthshire. Although sighted in other parts of Monmouthshire recently, Santa will have particularly enjoyed his parade through the village before a good old fashioned knees-up at the newly refurbished golf club.
“We’ve had a lovely evening tonight,” said Colwyn Knight, the chair of the Raglan Festival committee.
“Santa Claus is here in Raglan, spreading festive cheer through the village and giving gifts to all the children ahead of the big day in a couple of weeks.”
“We’ve finished up at the golf course and everyone has enjoyed themselves, the Usk Band have been playing and Santa has had a few beers. It’s been wonderful.”
Raglan Festival was formed over 20 years ago with the intent to provide musical activity in the village and to support local businesses, schools, churches and other local groups in this cause. But in recent years, the Festival has evolved to become a centre of the community.
As well as booking Santa Claus in for his annual visit, decade ago, the committee decided to revive Raglan Day, with the Parade travelling through the village to the Fun Day.
The Festival team also provides their equipment, such as event tents, gazebos, tables and chairs for the use of other groups in the village as a free service.
“We’ve built up a really good reputation over the last two decades for putting on community events,” Colwyn continued.
“We really love the village and we do this all for the village, which has been very supportive over the years. But we need a bit more help now, so anyone who would like to get involved with our events would be most welcome to join us for a drink and a chat.”
The Festival has been forced to adapt over time, with several factors affecting the last year’s events. Hosting the annual Street Party was difficult as issues with being able to close the road were encountered for the first time, while music workshops could also no longer be held in a local school.
However, in true determined style, the music weekend was staged in June this year with a School Concert, bands in the village pubs, a Welsh Hymn Service in The Chapel and a Male Voice Choir in the Church. Musical artists performed on a curtain sided lorry together with a small local PA, which were used to fit the subsequently reduced budget.
Interested parties are urged to email to [email protected] or drop a note into the Festival post box, outside the old post office.
