The swimming pool at a popular town leisure centre will reopen ahead of schedule this weekend after storm damage to its ceiling rendered it unsafe for public use.
Abergavenny Leisure Centre announced the news via social media on Friday afternoon (December 12), that the pool would reopen the following day on Saturday December 13.
Last week, it staff said they were hopeful the pool would be open before Christmas after inspections revealed the repair project to be far bigger than had been anticipated. But the reopening date now comes ahead of their respective schedule.
“We’re excited to share that Abergavenny Swimming Pool will reopen earlier than planned on Saturday, December 13,” a spokesperson said.
“During the closure, we refreshed the wet-side changing rooms with a fresh coat of paint—so everything looks and feels even better when you return!”
Swimming lessons still won’t resume until Monday January 5, as had been previously communicated. But an updated swimming timetable has been issued on the MonLife app, including extended sessions for members to make the most of the pool before Christmas.
