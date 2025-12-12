A collision has closed a major route near Abergavenny with emergency services urging motorists to avoid the area while the situation is dealt with.
Merthyr Road, in Llanfoist, is closed while emergency services divert traffic away from the scene. In a statement, Gwent Police confirmed the news.
“Emergency services are dealing with a road traffic collision on Merthyr Road, Llanfoist,” a spokesperson said.
“The road is currently closed, and diversions are in place which may cause congestion. Please avoid the area and find alternative routes for your journey. Thank you.”
