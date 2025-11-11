There is a crisis at the North Pole. Santa’ Workshop has run out of magic and stopped making toys. There’s only one remedy – Santa will have to send for his two expert magicians, The Magical Mister West and The Great Baldini to return magic to the North Pole and save Christmas!!
This is a brand new Christmas show devised exclusively for the Savoy.
You can see public showings before and after Christmas, (schools performances sold out)
Show Dates: December 13th & 14th at 1:00pm: 20th & 21st at 11am: 29th & 30th at 2:00pm and 6:00pm: 31st. January 1st at 2:00pm
Tickets: £12 Adults £10 Under 16s £40 Family of 4 (2+2)
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.