A CHRISTMAS charity single put together with a Wham Last Christmas star and a star band by husband and wife duo Nick and Katy Brine zoomed into the Top 20 in its first week, with fingers crossed it will go even higher tomorrow (Friday December 12).
And Rockfield producer Nick and his wife are calling on local people to get behind their Katy and the Wild Ones Christmas Is Finally Here record in aid of of Endometriosis UK to push it even higher.
Monmouth’s Nick, who started out as a teenage engineer working with the likes of Oasis and The Stone Roses, said: “We got to No 14 in the official UK physical (CDs) charts!! Plus we’ve already sold more in the first three days of this week’s chart than we did all last week!”
“We are currently number 14 in the official UK physical chart and that's amazing but let's see if we can stay there or even better closer to that number 1!!
“You can still order your CD and help us collect money for the charity. Buying a CD is the best way to donate more.
“But if you want to stream it then head to your platform of choice and stream away! Let's get this track in the charts and help raise awareness of this terrible disease.
************
THIS is what the Beacon posted last week:
RECORD producer Nick Brine and his wife Katy are bidding for the charts and hoping to give his home town a festive filip with a Christmas charity hit single.
The Flip Flop Records company boss, who got his start at Monmouth’s Rockfield Studio’s as a teenager working with The Stone Roses and Oasis, has produced Christmas Time is Finally Here, featuring Katy on vocals and the likes of Trever Morrell, the drummer from Wham festive smash Last Christmas, in a star band.
The Katy and the Wild Ones single was released last Friday, and the couple hope it will snowball its way to the top of the charts in aid of Endometriosis UK.
Katy, who also started out at Rockfield, was being touted by Atlantic Records and Sony at 19, with Fatboy Slim lined up to remix her debut single.
But at the height of her early success, she was diagnosed with chronic and debilitating endometriosis, that left her bedridden for days.
Despite a hit later in France after singing on a TV advert, with French media dubbing her ‘The Voice’ after people clamoured to find out who she was, the condition blighted her career.
And the mum-of-three is now on a mission to raise awareness of endometriosis, which they pressed in Parliament last week.
Written by Si Mulvey, who has worked with The Bay City Rollers and Osmonds, Katy was desperate to sing the song to further the campaign when she first heard it, given that the condition could also damage her voice.
So Nick, who has also worked with The Arctic Monkeys and Bruce Springsteen, put together The Wild Ones with Trevor of Wham, George Michael, Sade and Bee Gees fame, plus Oasis, Noel Gallagher and Sheryl Crow keyboard player Mikey Rowe, and Ovidio Lopez, who has worked with Victor Manuel and Gilbert O'Sullivan.
“We had a lot of fun – even partying in Christmas jumpers with mulled wine in Alicante, where we have a home, in scorching 40C summer heat for the live band video!” said Nick, who set up Flip Flop in Tredegar four years ago to help “fix a broken music industry”.
“It's an uptempo party track, good times, but quite poignant as well, and for a really good cause.
“The video starts with an old guy on his own, who gets pulled into this party, before waking up and wondering if it’s a dream, but he's wearing a festive hat!
“The song’s gone down well in clubs and bars, and Katy – who’s also done a beautiful stripped back version – had to play it three times in one gig.
“It’s a fantastic band and song, and it's starting to snowball with TV and radio interest, and we’ll all be looking at the charts this Friday.”
And Nick hopes Monmouth people will back the track by buying the CD, despite the town’s flood troubles.
“I’ve been back and seen the terrible damage – my brother just missed them. But it would be great if townspeople got behind us, and gave everyone a boost with a hit. “
Buy Christmas Time is Finally Here at https://www.banquetrecords.com/katy-and-the-wild-ones/christmas-time-is-finally-here/KATWO25 and watch the video on youtube
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.