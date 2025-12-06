A convoy of tractors and HGVs ploughed their way through Monmouth tonight lighting up the streets with their festive spirit in aid of St Michaels Hospice.
Beginning at Wonastow Road, they took in Rockfield Road and the surrounding estate before making their way up Monnow Street on their way to Wyesham and Osbaston.
This time, by popular request, they added KingsWood Gate to their travels around town.
With a live Google link, watchers could track their progress and make sure they caught the festive road run which has become a familiar sites around towns throughout the country.
The Border Counties Vintage Club were determined Monmouth and Abergavenny would be part of the seasonal drive to show farmers play a big part in the community.
You can catch them in Abergavenny on Saturday 20th December
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.