PERFORMERS from Abergavenny’s amateur theatre community will bring their traditional Welcome to Christmas to the town’s Borough Theatre on Saturday, December 20.
Joining them for the show, which will feature a blend of Christmas music and traditional carols, will be members of Abergavenny Borough Band under the baton of Lana Tingay and well known folk musician Huw Williams, known to local audiences for his recent appearances at the popular Boro Bites concerts.
As always there will be a chance for the audiences to take part and join in with singing some well known carols.
Tickets cost £15 (£13 concessions) and are available from the theatre box office on 01873 850805 or at boroughtheatreabergavenny.co.uk and the price includes a glass of mulled wine and a mince pie.
