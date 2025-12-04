ONCE again over the past year a team of expert judges has been attending performances by local amateur companies at Abergavenny’s Borough Theatre as part of the annual amateur theatre award scheme run by A4B.
Today sees the announcement of the keenly awaited list of nominees for the awards which cover all aspects of on-stage performance.
As always the winners will be revealed at a black tie event to be held for the first time this year at the Priory Centre in Abergavenny on Saturday, February 7.
A4B is the umbrella committee supporting all amateur companies based at the Borough Theatre in Abergavenny and is the successor to the Borough Theatre Management Committee, founded by members of local theatre companies some 40 years ago with the purpose of saving the Borough Theatre from closure.
“With more amateur companies performing at the theatre than ever before every category in the awards scheme has been keenly contested and the judges all say they had their work cut out to selected the final winners,” said Liz Davies chairman of A4B.
Best Actor
Richard Griffiths - Colin - Granny Annie (ATG)
Patrick Callaghan - Sweeney Todd - Sweeney Todd (AAODS)
Jordan Leigh - The Baker - Into the Woods (FMNP)
Andrew Fowler - Alan Bennett - The Lady in the Van (ATG)
Leighton Martin - Alan Bennett 2- The Lady in the Van (ATG)
Jordan Leigh - Eddie - Sister Act (ASP)
Best Actress
Kelsea Williams - Mrs Lovett - Sweeney Todd (AAODS)
Cait Davies - The Baker’s Wife - Into the Woods (FMNP)
Emma Morris - The Witch - Into the Woods (FMNP)
Cecilia Bawler - Miss Shepherd - The Lady in the Van (ATG)
Falesha Lewis - Deloris Van Cartier - Sister Act (ASP)
Cecilia Bawler - Mother Superior - Sister Act (ASP)
Best Supporting Actor
Duane Edwards - Hayden - Granny Annie - (ATG)
Joe Pugh - Dangerous Dave - Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood (APC)
Ben Huw Tiley - Anthony - Sweeney Todd (AAODS)
Luke Palfrey - Jack - Into the Woods (FMNP)
Best Supporting Actress
Laura Iwanski - Rose - Granny Annie (ATG)
Emma Morris - The Fairy - Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood (APC)
Helena Williams - The Beggar Woman - Sweeney Todd (AAODS)
Cath Noakes - Stepmother - Into the Woods (FMNP)
Falesha Lewis - The Social Worker - The Lady in the Van (ATG)
Molly Brickley Clark - Sister Mary Robert - Sister Act (ASP)
Cait Davies - Sister Mary Patrick - Sister Act (ASP)
Best Actor (Under 18)
Robert Lewis - Tobias - Sweeney Todd (AAODS)
Oliver Powell - Oliver Warbucks - Annie (AAODS Juniors)
Gwilym Rogers - Miss Hannigan - Annie (AAODS Juniors)
Best Actress (Under 18)
Molly Hall - Annie - Annie (AAODS Juniors)
Branwen Davies - The Beast - Beauty and the Beast (TWC)
Naia Price Brown - Belle - Beauty and the Beast (TWC)
Best Supporting Actor (Under 18)
Robert Lewis - Rooster - Annie (AAODS Juniors)
Roy Johns - President Roosevelt - Annie (AAODS Juniors)
Bradley Whyatt - Lefou - Beauty and the Beast (TWC)
Best supporting Actress (Under 18)
Charlotte Prosser - Molly - Annie (AAODS Juniors)
Amelia Davies - Mrs Potts - Beauty and the Beast - (TWC)
Isabel Davies - Chip - Beauty and the Beast - (TWC)
Olivia O’ Gorman - Grace Farrell - Annie (AAODS Juniors)
Barrie Jackson - Rising Star Award
Robert Lewis
Gwilym Rogers
Violet Allaway
Amelia Davies
Lucie Hall
Harri Evans
Ken Williams - Ensemble Contribution
APC - Robin Hood Chorus
AAODS - Sweeney Todd
FMNP - Into the Woods
ASP - Nuns’ Chorus - Sister Act
AAODS Jnrs - Annie Chorus
Comments
