Another joint initiative at Llanarth Village Hall will see the launch of a community-led Family and Local History Group on Wednesday, January 7 from 4-6pm. Centred on the history of the Llanarth area and families linked to the closed St Teilo’s Church, the informal evening will allow ideas and information to be shared over tea and cake with the ultimate aim of helping people to research their family history, enjoy talks and learn more about the heritage of Llanarth. For more information and to express interest email [email protected]