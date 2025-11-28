LLANARTH Village Hall hosts a sparkling concert on December 13 featuring award winning Synergy Acappella and the popular Sing With Us Abergavenny (Tenovus) choirs who are both familiar to local audiences.
The concert, with doors open at 6.30pm for a 7pm start, will round off a day of festive community events at Llanarth jointly organised by the hall committee, the Village Alive Trust and Llanarth Cricket Club.
Tickets priced £10 are available from Llanarth Estate Office, Patti Griffiths on 01873 821418 or online through Eventbrite (administration charge payable). A Grand Draw will be held during the evening with the first prize being a hot air balloon trip for two people sponsored by Virgin Balloons Airxcite Ltd.
For those who prefer a daytime get-together there will be a Coffee Morning with musical entertainment from 10-12noon which will also take place on December 13. Coffee and cake will be offered and the event may particularly appeal to older residents, carers and mums with young children.
During the afternoon Llanarth Cricket Club will host a children’s Christmas party. To join in with this event please contact 07794 898025, before December 5.
Another joint initiative at Llanarth Village Hall will see the launch of a community-led Family and Local History Group on Wednesday, January 7 from 4-6pm. Centred on the history of the Llanarth area and families linked to the closed St Teilo’s Church, the informal evening will allow ideas and information to be shared over tea and cake with the ultimate aim of helping people to research their family history, enjoy talks and learn more about the heritage of Llanarth. For more information and to express interest email [email protected]
