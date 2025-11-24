After sell-out performances last year at the Sessions House, Usk, and The Retreat in Llanover ,Daniel McGowan is returning for two nights at each venue, performing his acclaimed one-man version of the Dickens classic, ‘A Christmas Carol’. Bringing Scrooge, Marley, Bob Scratchit, and all the other characters to life , in the atmospheric yet intimate setting in both places, this lively adaptation brings out the true meaning of Christmas.