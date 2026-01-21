MIRROR, mirror on the wall… what’s the most magical panto of them all?
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs of course, and Penallt Panto Players are gearing up for a fun-packed adventure deep in the enchanted forest next week.
Brave Snow White, a loveable band of dwarfs, and one delightfully wicked Queen will bring the classic tale to life with "all the joy, music, dance and mischief you’d expect from a proper village panto", complete with a bucket full of silly jokes and slapstick, audience participation, toe-tapping songs, and a magical setting created by the local cast and crew.
Will Snow White escape the Queen’s wicked plans? Can the dwarfs save the day? And will the Prince find his true love? The only way to find out is to see the show at Pelham Village Hall in Penallt from Thursday, February 5, to Saturday, February 7.
Saturday evening’s show is already sold out, but tickets are still available for the 2pm matinee and the other shows, which start at 7.30pm.
Previous Penallt Panto Players productions include Jack and the Beanstalk, Cinderella and Aladdin.
The show is in aid of the village hall, and tickets priced £12 adults/ £6 children are avilable at the hall bar on Thursday evenings, or via https://pelham-hall.sumupstore.com
A show spokesperson said: "Bring the family, bring your neighbours, bring your loudest cheer – this is one festive tradition you won’t want to miss!"
The hall is also hosting a screening of the film Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale on Friday, February 20, at 7.30pm, tickets £7 on the door.
When Lady Mary finds herself in a public scandal and the family faces financial trouble, the household grapples with the threat of social disgrace.
The Crawleys must embrace change with the next generation leading Downton Abbey into the future.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.